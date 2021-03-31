Three more months of support under Covid-19 Recovery Grant

Individuals can also visit the Social Service Office for help with their application.

More than 10,000 individuals have received help under the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG) since its launch in January, with about $10 million disbursed as at March 22 to help recipients financially hit by the pandemic.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced the updated figures and further support under the grant yesterday.

From April 19, grant recipients can apply for an additional tranche of three months of support.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said: "MSF will continue to support Singaporeans to overcome challenges in this pandemic.

"That is why from April 19, those who have already received one tranche of CRG may apply for an additional three months of support, if they meet the eligibility criteria at the point of application.

"We are also continuing to process fresh applications. Each individual can receive up to a maximum of six months of support through the CRG."

MSF launched the CRG on Jan 18 to support lower- to middle-income employees and self-employed individuals who were affected by Covid-19.

Workers who have lost their jobs, been placed on involuntary no-pay leave or sustained significant income loss, owing to the economic impact of Covid-19, can apply for the CRG.

The grant provides financial support of up to $700 a month for three months to those who became unemployed as a result of retrenchment or involuntary contract termination, or were placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months. It provides up to $500 a month for three months to employees who are facing salary loss for at least three consecutive months, with an average overall loss of at least 50 per cent; or self-employed people who are facing net trade income loss for three consecutive months, with an average overall loss of at least 50 per cent at the point of application, compared to their average monthly net trade income in 2019 or last year.

CRG recipients can apply for a second tranche of support during their last month of payouts, or after their payouts have ended. First-time applicants can also apply for the grant.

Individuals can apply for the CRG online via go.gov.sg/CRG from 9am to 10pm till April 18. From April 19 to Dec 31, the online application portal will be operational round the clock every day.

Those who need help completing the online application form can e-mail Ask_SSO@msf.gov.sg or call the ComCare hotline on 1800-222-0000. Those unable to apply online can visit their nearest Social Service Office (go.gov.sg/ssolocator) for assistance.