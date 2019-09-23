Three nabbed over contraband liquor activities

Three suspects, aged between 25 and 40, were arrested for their involvement in contraband liquor activities, Singapore Customs said.

In an operation on Sept 12, officers from Singapore Customs arrested one of the men at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Jurong East Street 13.

They found him with six bottles of contraband liquor and uncovered three more bottles in a follow-up search at his home.

He was found to have bought the liquor from two other men who had manufactured it.

The next day, officers arrested the two suspects during a raid on an HDB flat in Bukit Batok Street 21.

They were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing dutiable liquor and possessing a still without a licence, as well as storing contraband liquor.

Officers also seized one porcelain jar and nine bottles of contraband liquor with an estimated volume of 58 litres, and assorted manufacturing apparatus.

The purchase, sale, delivery, storage and possession of contraband goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and Goods and Services Tax Act. Manufacturing dutiable goods and possessing stills, utensils, apparatus or machinery used to manufacture dutiable goods without a licence are offences under the former.

Those convicted of such offences can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to $5,000 or both.