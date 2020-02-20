Three new infections, one initially thought to have dengue

A woman who was previously admitted as a dengue patient tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on Tuesday afternoon.

The 57-year-old Singaporean is one of three new cases revealed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday. The tally of confirmed cases now stands at 84.

MOH said the woman, who is Case 82, had no recent travel history to China and reported symptoms on Feb 9.

She sought treatment at Jurong Polyclinic, a general practitioner and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) from Feb 10 to 14 before she was admitted to a general ward for dengue at NTFGH on Feb 15.

She was isolated once she was confirmed to be infected by the Covid-19 virus.

The woman lives in Jurong West 41, which is next to two dengue clusters.

The patients who shared the same room in the general ward have been moved to single rooms and are being tested.

Contact tracing of the NTFGH staff who came into contact with Case 82 is underway.

The two other confirmed cases revealed yesterday are linked to the church clusters.

Case 83, a 54-year-old Singaporean man, is linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster.

He had no recent travel history to China, but frequented Malaysia for work.

His infection was confirmed yesterday morning and he is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Case 84, a 35-year-old Singaporean woman, is linked to the Grace Assembly of God church, the largest cluster here with 22 cases. She was also confirmed yesterday morning and is warded at NCID.

MOH said she has links to Case 66, a 28-year-old man who is part of the same church cluster.

CASE 1 DISCHARGED

Five more cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number who have made a full recovery to 34.

These include Case 1, a 66-year-old Wuhan resident who was the first confirmed case in Singapore on Jan 23.

He was warded in isolation for a total of 28 days.

Separately, The Straits Times reported that all three local cases linked to the Grand Hyatt cluster have recovered and been discharged as of Sunday.

Of the 50 cases that are in hospital, most are stable and improving while four remain in intensive care in critical condition.

Contact tracing for eight locally transmitted cases is ongoing.

As of noon yesterday, 1,172 people remain in quarantine here.