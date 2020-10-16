Three new infections reported, two of which are imported

There were three new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 57,892, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, none were community cases.

Two of the three new cases were imported, comprising one Singaporean who returned from the United States and a work permit holder who returned from Indonesia.

Both imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The last new case is a patient from a worker's dormitory, who was detected through routine testing of workers living in dorms. He was asymptomatic when tested.

Mohammadi Restaurant in Lembu Road in Little India was added yesterday to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The patient visited the restaurant on Oct 10 and was there between 1pm and 2pm.

MOH said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid places on the list as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at these places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH also said the Covid-19 cluster at SCM Tuas Lodge has been closed as it has had no new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of one case a day two weeks ago, to an average of fewer than one case a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of fewer than one case per day to none in the same period.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 64 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

By the numbers

3 New cases

28 Deaths

0 New cases in community

12 Discharged yesterday

2 Imported cases

36 In hospital

57892 Total cases

57749 Total recovered