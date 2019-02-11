Three people taken to hospital after 3-car crash at junction of Middle Road and Queen Street

Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three vehicles yesterday morning.

The police were alerted to the hit-and-run accident involving two cars and a taxi at the junction of Middle Road and Queen Street at 1.49am.

The 35-year-old taxi driver and his passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

One of the other drivers, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

All three victims were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

Chinese dailies Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News reported that one of the drivers of the white cars involved in the accident fled the scene.

Photos of the accident showed one of the white cars had significant damage to its front bumper. The left side of the vehicle also showed signs of impact and the airbags in the car were activated.

The front bumper of the other white car was also badly damaged, and debris was strewn on the road.