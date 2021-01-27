Three previously reported cases here test positive for Britain's B117 strain

Three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in Britain.

This was detected after the National Public Health Laboratory conducted whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Epidemiological investigations revealed that two of the cases visited Jewel Changi Airport on Dec 31, while the third case, who works in a restaurant at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, was at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on the same day.

As a precautionary measure, MOH will offer testing for staff who have been working from Dec 31 at Jewel Changi Airport, and at the shops and food establishments at Terminal 3 that are open to the public.

MOH yesterday announced 14 new cases, all of which were imported and were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in the community for the fourth day in a row, and none from the workers' dormitories.

Two of the 14 imported cases are Singaporeans and one is a permanent resident. They had returned from Russia, Britain and the United States.

There are also two dependant's pass holders who arrived from India and Portugal.

Another two cases are work pass holders who arrived from India.

Another six are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia.

The last case is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from India to visit her child who is a permanent resident here.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,366.

By the numbers

14

New cases

0

New cases in community

14

Imported cases

59,366

Total cases

29

Deaths

20

Discharged yesterday

50

In hospital

59,071

Total recovered