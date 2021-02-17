A three-pronged approach to bounce back from Covid-19

A total of $11 billion will be set aside for a Covid-19 Resilience Package that will support a three-pronged approach to help Singapore bounce back from the coronavirus.

It will address immediate needs to safeguard public health and reopen the economy safely, support workers and businesses, and target specific sectors under stress, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

"The global economy is projected to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels this year, but the recovery is uneven across countries and sectors," he said.

"The Singapore economy is projected to grow between 4 per cent and 6 per cent, with some sectors growing well, and others remaining under stress."

Of the $11 billion, $4.8 billion will go towards safeguarding public health, including providing everyone who is eligible with free vaccination against the virus.

The national vaccination programme and the medicines for those infected will cost $1 billion.

The bulk of the money allocated to public health - $3.1 billion - will be used for testing, clinical management of those who become sick, and contact tracing to identify people who might have become infected, to prevent spread and clusters forming.

Another $5 billion will be used to support workers and businesses, with the lion's share of $2.9 billion going to an extension of the Jobs Support Scheme.

The third tranche of $1.2 billion will be used to support specific sectors that have been badly hit by the fallout from the pandemic.

The aviation sector will receive $900 million. Another $100 million will go towards helping the arts, culture, sports and maritime sectors; and a similar amount to the driver relief fund announced in December.

But these measures alone will not be enough to secure Singapore's future because "the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered global shifts on the economic, social and political fronts, on a scale arguably greater than the 1929 Great Depression".

"It has set off new domains for competition and cooperation," said Mr Heng, who promised to pump in $24 billion over the next three years to "enable our firms and workers to emerge stronger".

The changing competitive landscape, rising inequalities and importance of sustainability "are all mega-shifts that will continue to reshape the world".

INVESTMENTS

What will distinguish Singapore from other countries recovering from the pandemic are the investments towards the future.

He said: "We will invest in our people so they can bounce back and be ready for opportunities that arise, and we will invest in our businesses so they can innovate, build deep capacities and seize growth opportunities.

"Singapore must never stop thinking of the future, even as we respond swiftly to meet current needs. This is how we stay exceptional, and staying exceptional is how we survive."

Efforts will span several years and build on the transformation push that began five years ago with the Industry Transformation Maps.

The idea was for the integration of the different restructuring efforts and to deepen partnerships between Government and industry.

The maps span a diversity of activities from healthcare and education to transport, retail and manufacturing.

But the immediate focus, Mr Heng said, is to grow a vibrant business community, help businesses to transform and grow, and create new opportunities and redesign jobs.

