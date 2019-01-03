Three-quarter tank rule to apply to diesel-powered vehicles

From April 1, the three-quarter tank rule will be expanded to cover Singapore-registered diesel vehicles when leaving Singapore via the land checkpoints.

Under the Customs Act, the rule is currently only applied to Singapore-registered vehicles running on petrol and compressed natural gas (CNG).

Singapore Customs said yesterday that the expansion of the three-quarter tank rule is in line with the recent introduction of a usage-based diesel duty.

This introduction of a usage-based diesel duty was announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat at Budget 2017 to encourage drivers to reduce diesel consumption and mitigate the resulting air pollution.

Drivers who do not meet the rule may be issued with a fine of up to $500, or be prosecuted. They may also be asked to turn back from the land checkpoints.

Drivers are reminded to ensure that their fuel tank is at least three-quarters full when exiting the land checkpoints.

Singapore Customs has also informed logistics and transport associations as well as put up posters to remind drivers.

- CHEOW SUE-ANN