Three students separately admit to peeping at women in toilets

Zachary Lim Yong Hao (above) and Tee Ze Qian are both out on bail pending probation suitability reports.

They are from different schools, but three students found common ground yesterday after each pleaded guilty to peeping in campus toilets.

Zachary Lim Yong Hao, 18, a junior college student, Tee Ze Qian, 18, a polytechnic student, and Pham Nguyen Tuan Anh, 23, a university student, were all convicted yesterday.

Pham has been jailed and fined, while reports to determine probation suitability for Lim and Tee have been called.

Lim, whose JC was not revealed, pleaded guilty to one charge each for trespass and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Two charges for trespass were taken into consideration.

In January last year, he developed a habit of cycling to the National University of Singapore's UTown almost every Sunday to look at girls.

Lim was almost caught on March 22 last year after a victim saw him peeping into her cubicle from above, but he slipped away when she left to alert security.

He admitted to pleasuring himself in the cubicle.

But security officers at UTown finally caught him on May 5 last year, when they spotted him loitering outside a female toilet.

He is out on $5,000 bail pending the probation suitability report and is expected to be back in court on March 26.

Tee, from Republic Polytechnic, pleaded guilty to one charge each for trespass and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Another charge under the Films Act was taken into consideration.

On April 30 last year, he entered a female toilet at the school's sports complex to peep at a fellow student showering.

When the victim came out and saw him, he claimed he was feeling unwell and had entered the female toilet by accident.

The discipline master called the police who arrested him two days later.

He is out on $5,000 bail pending the probation suitability report, and is expected to be back in court on March 23.

Pham, a Vietnamese student from Nanyang Technological University, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Films Act and another for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Another Films Act charge was taken into consideration.

On April 17 last year, he noticed that a woman went to the male washroom at the hall to take a shower.

It was not stated why she went to that washroom.

Pham placed his phone over the partition to film her.

But she became aware of his presence and he deleted the two-minute video.

DETAINED

The victim made a report the next day, and Pham was detained by the police on April 25 last year.

Four obscene films were found on his devices.

Yesterday, he was jailed for eight weeks and fined $2,000.

For criminal trespass, Lim and Tee can each be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $1,500, or both.

For possession of obscene films, Pham could have been jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $20,000, or both.

Anyone convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman can be jailed for up to a year, or fined, or both.