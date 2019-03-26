Three taken to hospital after car runs red light at Sims Avenue

The car is seen ripping off the bumper of a white car and crashing into a motorcyclist.

In dramatic footage captured by a witness on Sunday morning, a car, believed to be a Citroen Cactus C4, is seen running a red light at the junction of Sims Avenue and Aljunied Road and crashing into two other cars and a motorcycle, flinging the rider onto the road.

The video - which has garnered 13,000 views on Facebook - showed vehicles moving in both directions on Aljunied Road before a yellow car from Sims Avenue drives through the busy junction, hitting a white car and ripping off its bumper and then colliding with the motorcycle and a taxi.

The motorcyclist, a 69-year-old man, and two female passengers from one of the cars, aged 49 and 80, were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The driver is assisting with police investigations.

The incident comes after a fatal accident less than 48 hours earlier when a taxi beat a red light at the junction of Queensway and Alexandra Road and hit pedestrians crossing the road.

According to statistics released by the Traffic Police on Feb 21, violations such as red-light running saw a 15.7 per cent increase last year.

Accidents arising from the beating of red lights also rose, from 117 cases in 2017 to 120 cases last year, a 2.6 per cent increase.