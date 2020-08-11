Three teens and a three-year-old among 12 new imported infections

A three-year-old girl and three teenagers were among the 188 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The four are among yesterday's 12 imported cases. The girl, a dependant's pass holder, is an Indian national. She was asymptomatic.

Two of the teenagers also arrived from India, and the third from the Philippines.

One of the three, a 13-year-old permanent resident, experienced the onset of symptoms last Thursday. Another is a 14-year-old dependant's pass holder who was asymptomatic.

The third, who returned from the Philippines on July 29, is an 18-year-old Singapore citizen. He, too, was asymptomatic.

The eight other imported cases announced yesterday comprise two PRs, one work pass holder, four work permit holders and one dependant's pass holder.

The two PRs arrived in Singapore separately from India and Bangladesh on July 29.

All five work pass and work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore, and arrived from the Philippines on July 29. The dependant's pass holder arrived from India.

MOH said all the imported cases had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival, and were staying at dedicated facilities.

They had tested positive on Sunday.

The sole patient in the community, a 60-year-old Singaporean man, was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. He was tested during his quarantine, said the ministry.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 175 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 55,292.

The ministry added that four clusters in dormitories had been closed, as the dormitories were cleared, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

MOH added that there are currently about 23,300 workers who are still under quarantine.

With 694 cases discharged yesterday, 49,594 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 112 patients in hospital, while 5,544 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

By the numbers

188

New cases

1

New cases in community

12

Imported cases

55, 292

Total cases

27

Deaths

694

Discharged yesterday

49,594

Total recovered

112

Total in hospital