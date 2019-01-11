Three traffic accidents over three days

A TransCab taxi hit a motorcyclist and another car along Seletar Expressway in an accident believed to have occurred on Wednesday.

A 66-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car while crossing the road in Bukit Batok yesterday morning.

Police were alerted to the accident at about 10.50am.

The New Paper understands the driver of the car, a 29-year-old woman, was turning right from Bukit Batok Street 21 onto Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

She did not see the victim, who was using the pedestrian crossing, until it was too late.

The victim was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act and investigations are ongoing.

In another accident, a TransCab taxi hit a motorcyclist and another car along Seletar Expressway, towards the Central Expressway after the Lentor exit. This is believed to have occurred on Wednesday at about 5pm.

In-car camera footage posted to Facebook pages including Roads.sg and SG Road Vigilante, shows the taxi with its signal light on as it moved to the right, towards a motorcyclist riding ahead of it in the next lane.

The taxi hit the side of the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control, fall and tumble several times.

The taxi then swerves to the left, slamming into a car on the leftmost lane before going into a spin. It then comes to a stop facing traffic.

A Facebook user that commented on the video said she drove past the accident site and saw a paramedic tending to a casualty. She wrote: "Taxi looked battered... Mad jam during peak hour."

Another person said the motorcyclist was his uncle, who suffered a fractured wrist.

TNP has reached out to police and TransCab for comment.

A third unrelated accident saw two people taken to hospital after a collision between a hearse and a car along Mandai Road, towards Mandai Avenue 1 on Tuesday.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 3.30pm and two people, aged 30 and 32, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while conscious.

No arrests were made.

TNP understands the hearse had skidded into the lane of the other car, which was going in the opposite direction. The injured pair were passengers from the vehicles.

An image of the accident posted on social media showed a floral wreath attached to the front of the hearse, which had the logo of funeral service provider Casket Fairprice printed on its side.

It is not known whether the hearse was transporting a body at the time.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Casket Fairprice declined to comment on the incident.