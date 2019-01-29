Singapore

Three unlicensed remittance businesses busted in Little India

Jan 29, 2019 06:00 am

The police busted three unlicensed remittance businesses operating along Syed Alwi Road in a six-hour joint operation in Little India on Sunday.

During the operation, 13 men aged between 26 and 42 were rounded up for their suspected involvement in carrying out remittance businesses without a valid licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

More than $70,000 in cash, a laptop, several handphones, currency counting machines and remittance transaction records were seized as case exhibits, the police said.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department, Police Intelligence Department and the Central Police Division were involved in the operation against illegal remittance businesses.

FINE, JAIL

The cases are being investigated. Those convicted of operating a remittance business without a licence can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to two years, or both.

In the case of a continuing offence, they can be fined up to $10,000 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

Information of 14,200 HIV sufferers leaked by doctor's US boyfriend
Singapore

HIV status of 14,200 people leaked

Related Stories

Groups say HIV info leak may prevent people from getting tested

HTA to incorporate VR into training crime scene investigators

Man jailed after choking wife, punching stepdaughter

The police said that they will not hesitate to take action against any individuals or entities involved in conducting unlicensed remittance businesses, as they pose the risk of being conduits for money laundering and terrorist financing. - CHOO YUN TING

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME