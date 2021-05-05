Three visitors, pharmacist and patient added to TTSH cluster

Three visitors to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), a pharmacist and one patient made up the five Covid-19 cases linked to Singapore's largest active cluster yesterday.

All of them were detected through the proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at TTSH or their close contacts, and had already been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In total, 40 cases are now linked to the TTSH cluster.

Three of the cases had visited Ward 9D between April 18 and last Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Singaporean pharmacist had interacted with patients and staff in Ward 9D on April 20. He was last at work on Wednesday last week.

He developed a mild runny nose last Friday but this was resolved on the same day, said MOH.

Last Saturday, he was tested for Covid-19 and placed on quarantine early Monday morning.

His result came back positive on the same day. His serology test result is pending.

The pharmacist had received his first dose of vaccine on Feb 25 and the second on March 18.

The patient is a 64-year-old Singaporean who was warded in TTSH's Ward 9D last Monday and transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the next day.

His tests for Covid-19 last Wednesday and Friday came back negative.

On Sunday, he developed a cough and fever and was tested again the next day.

Yesterday, his result came back positive. His serology test result is pending.

There were also 12 imported cases yesterday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

17

New cases

5

New cases in community

12

Imported cases

61,252

Total cases

31

Deaths

17

Discharged yesterday

131

In hospital

60,808

Total recovered