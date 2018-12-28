Three women arrested for vice-related charges on Boxing Day

The women operated out of a hotel at Kampong Bahru Road.

The police arrested three women during a vice-related enforcement operation on Boxing Day.

In a news release yesterday, police said the women, aged between 25 and 28, were believed to have advertised sexual services online and carried out the vice activities at a hotel at Kampong Bahru Road.

They were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter during the operation conducted by the Central Police Division on Dec 26.

The police advise landlords and hotel owners to ensure tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises. Unlicensed brothel operators can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to five years or both.

Anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitutes can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Police investigations are ongoing. - DAVID SUN