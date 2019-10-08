Three-year-old in stable condition after being hit by car

The boy is seen being hit by an oncoming car and disappearing under it.

A three-year-old boy run over by a car outside a Hindu temple on Saturday evening is in a stable condition.

Sri Ruthra Kaliamman Temple's president, Mr Veerappan Alagappan, told The New Paper yesterday that the boy's father said he "is doing okay".

In a video clip that was captured by the dashboard camera of a car and uploaded to the District Singapore Facebook page, the boy is seen walking on the pavement outside the temple in Depot Road with two women and a young girl.

He breaks away from the group and runs behind a parked car onto the two-lane road, with a woman chasing him.

As he crosses to the second lane, an oncoming car hits him and the boy disappears under it. The car moves off just as the woman reaches the boy.

She pulls him up, and he seems to have difficulty standing on his own.

Mr Veerappan said: "I came to know of the incident after the video was out. Before that nobody reported anything."

He has since reached out to the family to visit the boy and offer prayers.

A police spokesman told TNP that they were alerted to the incident at about 10.35pm. The accident happened at 6.30pm and the boy was taken to National University Hospital at about 7.15pm with injuries, said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Veerappan told The Straits Times yesterday that parking is not allowed on either side of Depot Walk, which leads from Depot Road. There is a single white line running down the middle of the road.

He said the temple has tried to put up "no parking" signs but the illegal parking issue persists.