Tighter rules for hospital visitors

Osmond Chia
Apr 07, 2020 06:00 am

There will be stricter rules for those who want to visit patients in hospital starting today, when Singapore's circuit breaker measures kick in amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Posting on its website yesterday, Tan Tock Seng Hospital said visitors will be allowed into its wards only for patients with intensive care needs or who require special assistance.

These patients can register up to two caregivers for their entire stay. Only one registered caregiver is allowed to visit the patient at any time during visiting hours (noon to 8pm).

In separate statements, the National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital, as well as private hospitals under Parkway Pantai - Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, including Novena, and Parkway East Hospital, said that from today, only one designated caregiver will be allowed to visit a patient in critical condition, a palliative patient, or a patient with special needs or is lacking in mental capacity.

No other visitors will be allowed into their wards.

