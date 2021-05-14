TikTok launches youth initiative to promote mental wellness

Local actress Julie Tan posted a 45-second clip on TikTok in February in which she opened up about her mental health struggles.

Local actress Julie Tan started using TikTok as a distraction during the circuit breaker last year.

She made headlines in February when the short-form mobile video platform turned into an outlet for her to open up to her 97,600 TikTok followers about her mental health struggle in a 45-second clip. It has since gained more than 6,000 likes and over 700 comments.

The 28-year-old is happy to hear about TikTok's launch of the Youth For Good initiative, in line with Mental Health Awareness Week which ends on Sunday.

It is a collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Ministry of Education and National Youth Council.

CONTENT CREATOR

From today to May 31, Singaporeans aged between 19 and 34 can apply to become a wellness educational content creator.

Over eight weeks , they will be trained to create relatable educational content on TikTok and also learn how to provide support and strength to their peers who may be struggling with mental health issues, experiencing bullying or having trouble dealing with traumatic experiences like harassment.

Ms Tan, who has seen teens posting about their mental health struggles on TikTok, told The New Paper: "These days, most of the youth are on their phones, so if they have a platform such as TikTok, it is easier to reach out to them and it could be more effective and targeted."

She said she will continue to post videos promoting mental wellness, hoping to help others by sharing her own experiences.

As part of Youth For Good, 11 local non-profit organisations such as Campus PSY, Care Singapore, Samaritans of Singapore, and Touch Community Services have gone live on TikTok this week to address young people's concerns about seeking help.

The finale panel, titled Conversations Without Walls, and graced by Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, will be livestreamed tonight on @tiktokforsg at 8pm.

Ms Sun said: "Through TikTok's Youth For Good initiative and through the spirit of peer support, we can spark a ground-up movement to normalise online conversations around mental health and cyber wellness.

"This can have a huge impact in schools, workplaces, the community and online spaces."