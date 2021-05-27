This time, delivery riders and drivers have places to eat and rest

More than 50 locations islandwide have been designated as areas where essential workers can rest and have meals safely, including Braddell Heights Community Club and Toa Payoh East Community Club (above).

During the circuit breaker last year when dining in was not permitted, food delivery rider Raymond Tan had trouble finding suitable places to stop and have his meals while on the job, often ending up eating by the roadside.

When the current ban on dining in kicked in as part of phase two (heightened alert) measures, the 37-year-old felt a sense of deja vu, worrying that he and his fellow food delivery personnel would face the same challenges again.

The restrictions would also affect other essential workers such as taxi drivers, private-hire drivers and safe distancing ambassadors.

Mr Tan told The New Paper: "Back then, people would look at us weirdly when we ate by the roadside, but we had no choice - there was nowhere else we could go."

But the situation is better this time around.

Already, more than 50 locations islandwide have been designated as rest areas, including community centres and foodcourts within malls.

The aim of the initiatives - spearheaded by NTUC's National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), which was formed in December 2020 - is to open designated spaces and provide essential workers with a proper place to rest and have meals safely.

Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Yeo Wan Ling, who is also the director of NTUC's small and medium-sized enterprises arm U SME, told TNP last Thursday that collaborations with government agencies, companies such as CapitaLand and other MPs are under way.

The current tighter measures started on May 16 and is scheduled to end on June 13, following a spike in the number of new Covid-19 community cases.

Ms Yeo said the NDCA is also pushing for an extension of parking grace periods to alleviate the financial pressures that delivery riders face.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee got the ball rolling when he announced on Facebook last week that parking grace periods at Housing and Development Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority carparks will now be extended from 10 to 20 minutes.

Ms Yeo told TNP: "Our drivers and riders are one of the most resilient groups of people I know, and they are doing their best to keep Singapore moving.

"I want to let them know that our labour movement is there to support them."

In addition, she called for stronger community support and empathy.

That is something delivery riders like Sandy Lee appreciates.

Ms Lee, 33, said: "Sometimes the customer will ask me to run errands for them, like getting cigarettes.

"Or ask for cash payment but don't give us their unit number. I won't know how to deliver the food to them, so I end up not getting paid for the trip. It wastes my time and frustrates me."

CHALLENGE

Another delivery rider, Ms Elsie Low, 54, said the biggest challenge she faces is road safety, which is often exacerbated by the stress of delivering to impatient customers on time.

She said: "No rider will delay the delivery on purpose. When customers don't understand the struggles of the job, they can be rude and it can be really demoralising."

However, Ms Low acknowledged the kindness of some customers, whom she says, lifts her spirits and makes her work worthwhile.

"Some will wait at the lift in case we get lost, or wave goodbye and wish us well.

"Even a simple 'thanks' goes a long way. I just hope more can respect our jobs and be kinder," she added.