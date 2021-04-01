Tips on being a leader who commands respect in the workplace

An effective leader not only inspires and empowers but also greatly impacts the success of their team and organisation.

Looking to hone your leadership skills? Ms Minako Kent, Japan Airlines' head of digital marketing and strategy, global marketing and sales, shares three tips.

Collaborate with your team

John F. Kennedy said: "The rising tide lifts all boats."

This refers to the idea that an improved and thriving economy makes everyone's lives better.

I always remind myself to focus on the people in my team and encourage them to rise to the occasion through collaboration.

In most cases, we cannot work alone in our silo. Everyone has their shortcomings and it is only when we work collaboratively that we can help one another overcome them.

Do not row the boat for them - they will not learn

In a team, everyone is already equipped with a set of skills, and it is about learning to set the sail correctly in order to catch the strongest winds.

As a leader, my role is to ensure they stay on course to get to their finish line.

I used to sail, and in sailing, there would be variables such as wind strength, wind direction, competitors, positioning, tide direction and geography.

Similarly, at work, there will always be countless obstacles that prevent us from reaching our goals.

If I row the boat for my team, I take away their opportunity to learn about those variables and how to handle them.

The only way they can learn is through experience.

I try to focus on pushing them in the right direction and share tips on avoiding potential problems. If their boat tips over, I make sure they do not lose confidence or feel bad about making mistakes.

Show appreciation for everything

When you value someone else's work and efforts, they will make an effort to be valuable to you. I do my best to value everyone.

Everyone has strengths and weaknesses but not everyone is confident and aware of their talents - perhaps they were never given the opportunity to shine or are afraid to express their opinions.

It could even be that they unknowingly set a limit for themselves and do not know they can go further. Every individual is different.

As a leader, I do my best to bring out their strengths and help them overcome their weaknesses.

I also show appreciation whenever I can. People are motivated when their hard work and efforts, however big or small, make a difference and get noticed.

This article was first published in Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com).