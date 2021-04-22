Tips for getting into the food and beverage industry

The job is tough and often requires strong willpower and determination. Dining hours are considered unconventional working hours, so be prepared to be on your feet and working in shifts.

While food outlets and establishments innovate and look for new ways to reach their customers during the pandemic, many of the skills required for a successful career in the food and beverage industry remain the same.

Here are some tips that can give you the edge in landing that job if you are considering a switch.

Work on your interpersonal skills

Whether you are on the front-line serving customers as a service crew or in the kitchen cooking up a storm as a kitchen assistant, having good communication skills can go a long way.

Being able to communicate effectively while maintaining an approachable and friendly demeanour is key to satisfying customers.

It is important to showcase your interpersonal skills during your interview. Show that you are approachable, friendly, and confident in the way you speak and carry yourself. And remember to smile.

Kitchen staff may not interact with customers first-hand, but effective communication with others is an essential skill to keep things running smoothly.

Look for opportunities to gain experience

Having the advantage of prior experience on your resume can make a world of difference in the hiring process.

It shows you are familiar with the workload, skills and conditions of a food and beverage environment.

If you have no experience in the field, a good place to start would be short-term, part-time roles in smaller cafes or restaurants.

This will give you a taste of the job and help you decide if you are a good fit for the industry.

Get upgraded with the right courses

Pursue upgrading opportunities in relevant fields to show your willingness to learn and adapt.

SHATEC and the Asian Culinary Institute are examples of educational centres that provide training for Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications courses such as food hygiene and service excellence competency.

Manage your expectations

The job is tough and often requires strong willpower and determination.

It can also be a physically demanding job, depending on your job scope.

Dining hours are considered unconventional working hours, so be prepared to be on your feet and working in shifts.

Keep these expectations in mind during your application process and understand what the job requires of you.