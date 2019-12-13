TKGS alumni well represented in reception with President Halimah

More than 200 Singaporeans turned up for a reception with President Halimah Yacob in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Among them were four alumnae of Madam Halimah’s alma mater, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School (TKGS).

Ms Hatijah Nuss, 61, said Madam Halimah expressed surprise at seeing the mini-TKGS gathering at the Jumeirah Frankfurt hotel.

Ms Hatijah, one of the leaders of the Singaporean community in Cologne, discovered through the Singaporeans-in-Germany online community that there were many former TKGS students living in Germany.

“Actually, about six more of us (TKGS alumnae) couldn’t make it today,” said Ms Hatijah, who moved to Germany in 1986 after meeting her husband.

She studied at TKGS from 1970 to 1974 but did not cross paths then with Madam Halimah, who attended pre-university classes there from 1972 to 1973.

Ms Hatijah, who teaches part-time, said: “I think it’s really wonderful to see President Halimah here today. When there’s an event, Singaporeans will come because all of us have strong connections with home.”

Madam Halimah is in Germany on a five-day state visit, the first by a Singaporean head of state.

She met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday, before flying to Frankfurt on Wednesday. There are more than 2,000 Singaporeans living in Germany.

In her speech at the gathering, Madam Halimah said the Singaporeans at the event are testament to the close people-to-people ties between Singapore and Germany.

“Many of you study or work here, and are well positioned to offer Germans a glimpse of Singapore,” she said.

Separately, Madam Halimah visited two German companies - automotive manufacturing firm Continental AG and electrical equipment company ABB Stotz - yesterday.

She returns to Singapore tomorrow.