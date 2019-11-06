TMC Academy launches pathway programme for working adults

Juggling studies and a job requires a lot of discipline but it is not impossible, according to Mr Stan Huang, who was a part-time psychology student at the TMC Academy.

"I am a working adult so studying full-time was out of the question for me," Mr Huang told The New Paper.

As a freelance arts practitioner, his job scope includes meeting and working with people from different backgrounds.

"What I studied at the TMC Academy really helped me understand people in different situations better," he said.

Mr Huang enrolled in the degree programme in April 2018 and graduated in May this year.

The 32-year-old said: "I have been working since I was 17. I had taken an arts diploma before this which would have continued to an arts degree but I decided not to pursue it. I wanted to study something where I could possibly have a mid-career change."

He added: "Your priorities really have to be aligned in order to achieve academic results when you are juggling studies and a full-time job."

In support of more students like Mr Huang who wish to study while working, TMC Academy launched an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) pathway programme last month.

The programme is for working adults with managerial experience who wish to pursue career advancement through a qualification upgrade, but are held back by their busy schedules or unable to cope with the typical hefty course fees.

Principal lecturer Raymond Loh said: "The programme intends to inject... work-related emphasis which will better prepare students to be career-ready."

EXPERIENCE

The EMBA has been developed by the University of Northampton, incorporating TMC Academy's Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies and Leadership.

"As working adults, they have the necessary work and management experience," said Mr Loh.

"This would allow them to apply their theoretical concepts and research skills to actual business situations during their dissertation paper.

"This is in contrast to full-time students who would have to take additional modules for it."