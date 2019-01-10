TNP Great Giveaway

Don't miss your chance to get free Dequadin lozenges when you pick up a copy of The New Paper tomorrow from 11.30am to 2pm at the TNP distribution point at Raffles Place MRT station.

The Dequadin pastilles, now available in an 8g packet, are handy to freshen up your mouth. Each pastille provides quick relief from the discomforts of mild mouth and throat infections, or minor coughs.

Redemptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, while stocks last. Each redemption is entitled to two packs of Dequadin lozenges. Limited to one redemption a reader.