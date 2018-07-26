TNP, my family

Ms Trudy Lim spent almost 18 years at TNP before leaving to teach journalism at Singapore Polytechnic.

After years of asking questions as a reporter for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Ms Trudy Lim found the tables turned on her on Tuesday.

For The New Paper's 30th anniversary, TNP spoke to the 54-year-old Singapore Polytechnic senior lecturer, who was one of the members of Project 459 - the tabloid's code name before it saw life in 1988.

Former president S R Nathan, who was executive director at Straits Times Press and Singapore Press Holdings in 1988, wrote in his memoirs, An Unexpected Journey: Path To The Presidency: "Why '459'? Apparently this was then the postcode for Toa Payoh, which perfectly represented the readership (young heartlanders) we had in mind."

It is this focus that has guided TNP towards the colourful, human interest-centred coverage it is known for today.

UNIQUE ANGLES

One of Ms Lim's first TNP reports was her coverage of the then Malaysian King's 1988 state visit to Singapore. A blurb appeared on the front page of TNP's first issue on July 26.

After not being allowed into the Istana for lack of a press pass, Ms Lim thought on her feet. She said: "I saw the King's grandchildren playing with the press photographers outside the building and decided to interview them instead.

"I got on my hands and knees and played Lego with them. I talked to them in royal Malay, which I had learnt in school."

The resulting article- The King, Our Baba - was published on July 29, 1988, and portrayed a king who lavished presents on his grandchildren and who never spoke a harsh word to them, giving a human face to the royal office.

Her article perfectly captured the unique story angles TNP reporters were expected to get.

THICK SKIN

Ms Lim devoted nearly 18 years to TNP before leaving in 2007 to lecture at Singapore Polytechnic.

She admitted she was initially sceptical of Project 459 because she thought the reports the tabloid covered were "fluffy".

She said: "Sometimes, newsmakers would refuse to talk to us when they hear we are from TNP. But this taught me to grow a thick skin, gave me courage to knock on doors, and I learnt how to persuade them to give me a chance."

Now as a senior lecturer, Ms Lim trains future journalists.

"The two most important values are accuracy and ethics. Curiosity and resourcefulness are the most important skills journalists need."

She talked about how she grew to love her TNP colleagues, who shared her joy at her wedding and when she had her two children.

Ms Lim said: "It was such a small team. We all knew one another. They were my family. To this day, in my lectures, I refer to SPH as 'we'. My students know my heart is still with them."