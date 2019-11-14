TNP readers receptive to advertisements: Study

The New Paper is available at MRT stations and on The New Paper app.

The 2019 Consumer and Media View Study (CMV) released yesterday by market survey firm Nielsen found that readers are "driven by promotions and trust advertising in The New Paper", with about 65 per cent of readers, and 76 per cent of its female readers, actually buying something after seeing the advertisements on TNP's print and digital platforms.

The study surveyed 4,688 individuals aged above 15 years old over a 12-month period between July 2018 and June this year. The results were then weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.

Gain City's head of digital marketing and e-commerce, Mr Terence Ang, said: "TNP is a platform for us to reach out to the everyday Singaporean.

"With TNP available in almost all the MRT stations and now available on The New Paper app, we are able to reach out to the younger readers."

DEMOGRAPHICS

The study showed that six out of 10 TNP readers (61.7 per cent) have a monthly household income of more than $5,000, and the median monthly household income of all its readers is $6,780.

Forty per cent of TNP's print readership are PMEBs (professionals, managers, executives and businessmen) with a median age of 45 years and a median monthly household income of $6,072.

Among its digital readers, 43 per cent are PMEBs with a median age of 32 and a median monthly household income of $7,413.

Both are higher than the national median of $5,846.

The study also showed that there was an increase in the number of female readers (7 per cent), grocery buyers (14.5 per cent) and readers who are leisure travellers (6.7 per cent).

Ms Jane Lee, 24, a data analyst, picks up a copy of TNP at the City Hall MRT station every morning. She said her colleagues often borrow the paper from her to check out the groceries and household items that are on sale.

She said: "I read TNP because it's free and easily accessible.

"I like that the paper highlights the main pieces of information that I need to stay informed."

While the overall readership for TNP fell by 1.4 per cent from 5.6 per cent due to the continued attrition in print readership, the data provided by Nielsen left out readers who accessed TNP through social media sites.

Data from Google Analytics showed that TNP has seen a growth of 69 per cent on its social media platforms.

From June to last month, TNP's readership on its website and app increased by around 163 per cent, due to a more concerted effort to deliver and promote Singapore stories that get Singaporeans talking.

"It is heartening to get the endorsement from our advertisers and we will strive to deliver more content that resonates with our readers and advertisers," said Mr Lim Han Ming, editor of The New Paper.