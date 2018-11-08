TNP stays popular among young readers

At 28.5 per cent, The New Paper has the highest proportion among local papers of readers aged 15 to 29.

The New Paper remains the local newspaper with the highest proportion of young readers for the fifth year running.

The latest Singapore Media Index Report released yesterday by market survey firm Nielsen also found that TNP now has a more sophisticated audience after its revamp in late 2016.

The poll on the media consumption habits of 4,688 people aged 15 and above was conducted between July last year to June this year.

At 28.5 per cent, TNP has the highest proportion among local papers of readers aged 15 to 29.

TNP's combined print and digital readership has also remained steady at 5.5 per cent of Singapore's population, compared to 5.7 per cent last year.

Overall newspaper consumption in Singapore fell by 4 per cent year on year, Nielsen found. This was due to a larger drop in print readership despite efforts by newspapers here to grow their digital readership.

TNP's digital-only readership grew by 34 per cent.

The Straits Times, which remains the most-read local English title, also saw its readership sustained by a four percentage point growth in its digital-only audience.

Nielsen Singapore's executive director for media Yee Chong Moon said: "Consumers are increasingly viewing local newspapers online, with digital readership of such publications registering growth."

TNP was revamped in December 2016 after a merger with My Paper and targeted PMEBs (professionals, managers, executives and businessmen). An indication of the new TNP's appeal to the young and well-heeled is the rise in the proportion of PMEBs and those with a tertiary education among its readership.

Tertiary-educated readers made up 59 per cent of TNP's audience, up seven percentage points from last year.

PMEBs made up 39.1 per cent of TNP print-only readers and 47.8 per cent of TNP digital-only readers, up from 29.3 per cent for print and 38 per cent for digital previously.

The median personal income of TNP's readers has also risen from $2,730 to $3,314, while median household income rose from $5,446 to $6,172.

Mr Luke Lim, chief executive of branding and communications company Louken Group, said the numbers indicate the revamped TNP has succeeded in achieving its intended brand direction.

Mr Lim said: "The next thing to do is to build more content revolving around it."

TNP reader Janice Alexander, 28, reads TNP reports on her social media feeds and appreciates the grassroots focus.

The nurse said: "The paper presents stories that are useful to the general public and news that is interesting and relevant."