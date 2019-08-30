TNP will have a new editor from Sept 1

From Sept 1, The New Paper will have a new editor.

Mr Lim Han Ming, 44, will take over the reins from Mr Eugene Wee who is moving to The Straits Times after spending more than 20 years in the TNP newsroom.

Mr Lim, a veteran journalist of more than two decades, will leave his current role as ST deputy sports editor to take charge of the freesheet.

No stranger to TNP, Mr Lim was deputy editor and sports editor of the paper before he joined ST in 2017.

Mr Wee, 44, will be the editor of The Sunday Times at ST. He will continue to oversee TNP as supervising editor as part of the leadership transition.

"Eugene has done a good job putting TNP on a firmer footing financially and now moves to ST to take on new challenges," said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times.

"Thankfully, we have Han Ming, ready, able and willing to step up to the helm of TNP, to help take it further."

Said Mr Lim: "I would like to thank Eugene for his invaluable contributions to the paper.

"Moving forward, The New Paper will continue with its unique brand of storytelling that aims to educate, inspire and entertain our readers. At the same time, we strive to deliver a product that remains attractive to advertisers."

Launched in 1988 to engage a wider segment of the English-language readership, TNP established a reputation for its creative storytelling, engaging graphics and bold design over the years.

In December 2016, Mr Wee was appointed TNP editor as the newspaper merged with My Paper and underwent a revamp, going from a tabloid to Singapore's only freesheet.

With a new design and a refreshed content mix, TNP has since reached out to a younger and more sophisticated audience.

It was the local newspaper with the highest proportion of young readers for the fifth year running, according to a report by market survey firm Nielsen last year.

Among TNP's readers, the proportion of PMEBs (professionals, managers, executives and businessmen) and those with a tertiary education has also grown.

Said Mr Wee: "It was an exciting ride rebuilding TNP from the ground up to become the freesheet it is today.

"Han Ming was there with me at the beginning of this journey, so I have no doubt that the paper will continue to sail smoothly under his watch."