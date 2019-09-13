Singapore

Joanne Soh
Assistant News Editor
Sep 13, 2019 06:00 am

Don't miss your chance to get two packs of Cowhead Croissant free when you pick up a copy of The New Paper on Monday from 11.30am to 2pm at the TNP distribution point above Raffles Place MRT station.

Individually wrapped, the Cowhead Croissant is handy for an on-the-go breakfast or as a snack whenever you are feeling peckish.

The product of Italy comes with four fillings - chocolate, strawberry, apricot and milk cream.

Each reader is entitled to one redemption of two packs of Cowhead Croissant (50g), while stocks last.

Only 1,000 redemptions are available, on a first-come first-served basis.

TNP's Great Giveaway
PHOTO: TNP

 

Joanne Soh

Assistant News Editor
joannes@sph.com.sg
