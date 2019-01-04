Toddler rescued after being trapped in car

The toddler (above) had sat on the car key, locking the doors.

SCDF personnel used rescue tools to break the car window and get the child out.

A 17-month-old boy who was trapped in a car for about half an hour at an open-air carpark at Block 462 Sembawang Drive yesterday was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, who had to break one of the car windows to free him.

The Straits Times reported that one of the toddler's parents had parked the car at the carpark.

The parent left the vehicle to take something from the boot, closing the door and leaving the car key on one of the seats.

The toddler then sat on the key, locking the doors.

An SCDF spokesman told The New Paper yesterday that it had received a call for help at around 9.20am.

Eleven SCDF personnel arrived at the scene and used rescue tools to break the window and get the child out.

The rescuers had to distract the baby before shattering the glass so that he would not get hurt.