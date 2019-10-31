Tofu manufacturer fined for cockroaches and spiders at premises

A tofu manufacturer was fined $3,000 after its premises were found to be infested with cockroaches, and its equipment with spiders.

Dolford Food Manufacturing, located at Food Xchange @ Admiralty, was convicted yesterday on one charge under the Sale of Food Act for failing to properly maintain the food establishment premises.

The court heard that on July 26, an officer from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) conducted a routine inspection of the premises in the presence of the company's director, Ms Zhang Xuemin.

The officer found the company's packing room and processing room infested with cockroaches, and also observed structural damages on the flooring, and that the wall tiles were dirty.

Cobwebs and live spiders were also found on the soybean processing machines in the processing room.

SFA prosecutor Liow Chin Chog urged the court to impose a fine of $3,000, noting that the company had previously been fined several times for lapses.

The company's representative did not have anything to say in mitigation.

WEBSITE

According to Dolford's website, it was established in 2010 and specialises in the production of traditional Chinese flavour-based products.

Its products include tofu, beancurd skin and vegetarian duck.

The website also lists Tunglok, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, Giant and NTUC Fairprice amongst its partners.

In a release yesterday, the SFA said all finished food products and semi-processed food items were disposed of immediately after the inspection in the interest of public health.

The company's operating licence was also suspended from July 30 to Aug 7.

The suspension was lifted after the lapses were rectified and measures were taken to improve the cleanliness of the premises.

Earlier this month, a caterer located in the same building was fined $5,000 for its filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches and houseflies in the first such case prosecuted by the SFA.

Offenders convicted of breaching the regulations under the Sale of Food Act can be fined up to $5,000 a charge, and in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine up to $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.