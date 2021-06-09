Too early to know if or when booster jab is needed: Experts

Discussion about the need for booster jabs was fuelled by infections in vaccinated people.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in an address on television last week, hinted that such booster shots may be needed.

Some experts here as well as overseas concur that they may be useful. But it is still early days on the question of exactly when such shots may be needed, as the duration of the immunity generated by vaccination is yet unclear, they said.

"Booster shots are necessary not just if the protective effects of vaccines wane, but also if new coronavirus variants become increasingly resistant to present vaccines," said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

"For the latter, it is not specifically booster shots per se, since it will actually be an updated vaccine very much like annual flu shots that we already have now."

Prof Teo believes a clearer picture will emerge in the second half of this year, though it will always be difficult to predict the impact of new variants.

Research on the longevity of the protective effects of vaccines is ongoing.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong of Duke-NUS Medical School's emerging infectious diseases programme pointed out that vaccination or infection produces not just antibodies but also memory immune cells.

"We will need to determine how long antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 last and how well these memory cells are preserved in the body over time to know when to boost with a third shot," he said.

Sars-CoV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.

Another way of knowing when to administer booster shots and whether a vaccine against a variant of concern will be needed is through active surveillance of the virus in vaccinated people, said Prof Ooi. This is to see if there is a rise in symptomatic cases among them.

Discussion about the need for annual booster shots was fuelled by the spread of new variants, some of which seemed to affect the efficacy of current vaccines.

Vaccine-makers such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are already studying booster shots. Bahrain has started giving a Pfizer-BioNTech jab as a booster, six months after residents received the Sinopharm vaccine.

Prof Ooi said Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna ones used here, are "fundamentally different" from flu vaccines.

"Flu vaccines are composed of chemically inactivated influenza viruses. Such vaccines trigger antibody development but are not good in generating strong killer T-cell responses," he said.

Thus, influenza viruses that "drift" genetically can overcome immunity to cause breakthrough infection and disease.

"On the other hand, mRNA vaccination produces strong antibody and T-cell responses."

Even if the Covid-19 virus evolves to escape antibody response, it will still have to get past killer T cells to fully overcome the immune system, he explained.