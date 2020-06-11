Top gaming event Gamescom Asia postponed to October next year

Gaming fans excited about a major gaming festival due to take place for the first time here in October will have to hit the pause button as it has been postponed due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gamescom Asia, an offshoot of Germany's Gamescom, which is one of the world's largest gaming events, will now take place from Oct 14 to 17 next year. It was previously scheduled for Oct 15 to 18 this year.

Its organiser, German trade fair company Koelnmesse, said in a statement yesterday that the decision was made to protect the health of visitors, exhibitors and staff.

"As much as we would have loved to bring the event to life this October, the current global crisis has forced us to recalibrate our wants for Gamescom Asia. The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and staff are paramount," said Koelnmesse Singapore managing director Mathias Kuepper.

ONLINE

The postponement comes after news that the main Gamescom festival set to be held in Cologne, Germany, will take place only online.

Last year's show attracted 373,000 visitors and around 1,150 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, making it the industry's biggest event.

The venue for Gamescom Asia, Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, remains unchanged.

Interest in the event is expected to hold, with netizens expressing disappointment but adding that they understand the caution.

The organiser had said the event this year was set to attract over 30,000 enthusiasts and gaming industry professionals from around the world.

Yesterday, Koelnmesse said the decision to postpone the event to next year was made after it had consulted various stakeholders, partners and the Government.

STB's executive director for exhibitions and conferences, Mr Andrew Phua, said it remains committed to partnering with Koelnmesse for next year's festival.

"The inaugural event will be a highlight in Singapore's events calendar and provide new business opportunities for local and regional companies," he said. - HARIZ BAHARUDIN