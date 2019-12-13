Top Google searches in Singapore: Haze, Hong Kong unrest, Monica Baey

The haze, Avengers: Endgame, NUS undergraduate Monica Baey were among the top searches this year.

The hottest search topic online for Singaporeans this year was the haze, according to an annual report by Internet giant Google.

The report, which focused on the top trending news, events, people and places that captured the interests of Singaporeans this year, is based on the most searched topics on Google's search engine.

The haze was the most searched topic in both the technology giant's overall Trending Searches chart and also the Trending Singapore News chart this year.

Singaporeans closely monitored the Pollutant Standards Index as haze levels reached unhealthy ranges for the first time since 2016.

Other heavily searched topics were the Hong Kong protests, which came in second on the list of trending searches.

The interest around social issues such as the conversation on sexual harassment on campuses sparked off by undergraduate Monica Baey made her among the top five most searched in the trending news category.

Ms Baey, 23, sparked a national debate about sexual harassment when she took to social media to vent her frustrations that the National University of Singapore had not taken more action against a fellow student who had filmed her in her hall shower.

The 2019 Budget was among the top 10 most searched news here.

Top movies like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and the Joker all made it into the top 10 most searched list of topics in lifestyle and entertainment.

As for lifestyle and entertainment spaces, Jewel Changi Airport and Funan Mall were high on the list, along with fast-food chain Shake Shack.

Sociologist Tan Ern Ser felt the report reflected how Singaporeans reacted in daily life.

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, the associate professor said: "My sense from the Google Search Report is that Singaporeans are primarily reactive to what bothers them in their everyday life (the haze); curious about and would like to try what is new in terms of shopping, entertainment and food and beverages (Jewel, Funan) and gadgets (iPhone 11)."

Sporting events were also popular among Singaporeans this year, with two of the four Grand Slams in tennis, Wimbledon and the Australian Open, both on the top of the search chart.

The Cricket World Cup was also heavily searched, placing number six on the overall trending searches in Singapore.