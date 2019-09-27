Total Defence Logo Design Competition to end on Monday

In the digital era, threats can come in various forms, and a breach of defences can have devastating effects on Singapore.

This is why Senior Lieutenant-Colonel (SLTC) Psalm Lew believes the addition of the digital defence pillar to Total Defence and its logo is crucial.

He told The New Paper: "The addition is timely and necessary. It reminds us that everyone has a part to play in defending our nation against digital threats."

Singaporeans can help enforce this reminder by putting their creativity to the test. There are only a few days left for the public to submit their designs for the Total Defence Logo Design Competition, which ends next Monday.

The competition started on July 29 and is organised by Nexus, the Ministry of Defence's central agency for National Education and Total Defence.

The competition was organised in search of a new logo to incorporate elements of Total Defence's sixth pillar, digital defence, which launched on Feb 15.

It joined the other five pillars of Total Defence: military, psychological, social, economic and civil defence.

The competition also aims to generate conversations on the new pillar and the importance of Total Defence.

The best five logos will be put up for public voting later this year. The winner will receive $5,000 .

For any queries, the public can contact wearetotaldefence@asiaprwerkz.com.