Tote Board to give $580m to fund criticial social service programmes

The Tote Board is the statutory board that governs betting operators Singapore Pools and Singapore Turf Club.

The Tote Board will pump in $580 million to fund critical social service programmes over the next four years, the largest tranche of funds into the Tote Board Social Service Fund since it was set up in 2006.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee announced this in Parliament yesterday, adding: "Sustained funding is crucial to ensure that vulnerable groups continue to receive the support they need.

"It also enables voluntary welfare organisations to focus on delivering services well, expand and develop new programmes to serve growing areas of need."

The last tranche of $350 million supported over 87,300 beneficiaries annually, from children to seniors to persons with disabilities. For example, the fund has supported early intervention programmes for children with disabilities and family service centres that offer a range of help services for families.

The Tote Board has pledged $1.56 billion to the fund from the fund's inception until its 2022 financial year.

The new tranche of funds will span four years, up from three years previously - giving charities a greater assurance of the continuity of funding.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will also do more to ensure social service professionals have the skills and competencies to meet growing and changing social needs, Mr Lee said in response to Mr Darryl David's (Ang Mo Kio GRC) question. - THERESA TAN