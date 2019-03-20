Tough laws needed to fight hate speech, says Shanmugam

The Christchurch terror attacks are a reminder that tough laws are needed to curb the spread of hate speech, which is not being tackled adequately by online technology companies and platforms, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

He also said he will be tabling a motion in Parliament to discuss hate speech and race and religious relations some time next month.

"We will have a debate in Parliament on structuring race relations and our approach to it... (We will) have views expressed, set out the Government's position comprehensively and contextualise it," he said.

"I think this will allow us as a society to see where the lines ought to be drawn, and whether they need to be redrawn."

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 15th Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) retreat at the Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa, where he addressed Muslim community leaders and thanked the RRG for its support and help within the Muslim community and across other communities.

During his speech, Mr Shanmugam referred to the shooting last Friday at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 50 dead and many others injured, noting that the gunman had posted a 73-page manifesto online before carrying out the attacks.

"(It had) far-right, hate speech, anti-Muslim beliefs, and he live-streamed the attack, and he aimed for maximum deaths and damage."

This is one of the reasons Singapore has tough laws and a tough approach against hate speech.

NO NONSENSE

He added: "Online tech companies and platforms don't do enough to take down anti-Muslim messages. In Singapore, we take a very no-nonsense approach even though we get criticised..."

Even as the attacks in Christchurch received worldwide condemnation, the "ugly head of far-right Islamophobia" was seen in the form of anti-Islam comments made by Queensland Senator Fraser Anning in Australia soon after the incident, said Mr Shanmugam.

"If it had been in Singapore, he would have been arrested. We don't allow this," said Mr Shanmugam, adding that thankfully, many people also criticised the far-right independent Australian politician's comments.

He said Singapore makes no apologies for its approach in tackling hate speech.

However, tough laws alone do not create the environment we have in Singapore. It involves collaboration from the communities and the Government, he added.

Separately, Mr Shanmugam advised the public to be vigilant after fake Instagram and Facebook accounts impersonating him surfaced. He advised the public to stay vigilant and not to give out bank account details or personal information to anyone they do not know.