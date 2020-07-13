Tougher rules for users of personal mobility devices from next month

The LTA said the rule will tackle reckless riding by young people.

From next month, those under 16 years old can be fined or even jailed for riding an electric scooter without adult supervision.

Cyclists and users of personal mobility devices will also be banned from holding and using their mobile phones while riding.

In addition, a code of conduct will be introduced to advise pedestrians on safe practices.

The measures, which were proposed by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) late last year, are part of the Government's changes to the Active Mobility Act passed in February to improve safety in the use of devices such as bicycles and electric scooters.

Other measures that have been implemented include tougher penalties for errant users and requiring retailers to send e-scooters for safety inspections.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times the rule banning those under 16 from riding e-scooters alone on public paths will tackle reckless riding by young people.

An exception will be made for those riding under proper adult supervision.

Meanwhile, the ban on holding and operating a mobile communication device while riding will address safety concerns related to distracted riding.

Riders can use such a device only if it is mounted or used in a hands-free manner.

Those who flout either of the new rules may be fined up to $1,000 or face up to three months in jail for the first offence.

The maximum punishment will be doubled for subsequent offences.

The rules will be enforced by LTA's team of about 200 active mobility enforcement officers.

Food delivery rider Arissa Iman, 35, who uses a bicycle, told ST she welcomes the new rules.

She still sees young e-scooter riders out on public paths late at night in the Choa Chu Kang area, and noticed that most e-scooter riders who have been causing a nuisance are younger riders.

On the banning of active mobility device users from holding and using phones while riding, Ms Arissa said: "I strongly agree with it as I have almost knocked into other cyclists when they were not concentrating and looking at their phones.

"Some of them don't use a phone holder and can balance by using one hand to steer."

CODE OF CONDUCT

Regarding the code of conduct for pedestrians, LTA will announce more details at a later date.

But according to the recommendations made by the AMAP, there were three key points.

First, pedestrians should keep to the left when walking on paths unless they are overtaking others.

Second, they should walk on footpaths whenever these paths are available, next to cycling and shared paths.

Third, they should pay attention to their surroundings while walking, and not be focused on their mobile or audio devices.