Tour guide given MTO for attacking Sikh man

In an unprovoked attack, a tour guide with a history of schizophrenia pushed a Sikh man, yanked his turban off and pulled his hair.

Gan Kian Seng, 46, was sentenced to a mandatory treatment order (MTO) for one year and six months yesterday after pleading guilty in September to one count each of assaulting and using criminal force on Mr Saranpal Singh Bhaliwal Peram Singh, 30.

Offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment for their mental condition in lieu of jail time.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua said that the incident happened at the junction of Kitchener Road and Jalan Besar at around 8.40pm on April 23 when Gan was crossing the road.

He pushed an unknown pedestrian, who was not named, then turned his attention to Mr Singh, who was standing nearby.

The DPP said: "The accused gestured at the victim and pulled the victim's turban off his head and dropped it on the ground. The accused then pulled the victim's hair."

The court heard that Gan also slapped the younger man, who retaliated and landed a few punches on him.

Gan has since sent Mr Singh a letter of apology.