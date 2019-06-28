Tour guide jailed for false allegation of bribery at Tuas checkpoint

An Indonesian tour guide who alleged that an inspector had asked him for a bribe was sentenced to three weeks' jail yesterday.

Harry Ristanto, 42, and a Malaysian tour guide led a group of Indonesian tourists into Singapore on Oct 6, 2012, using the Tuas Checkpoint, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release yesterday.

While going through the immigration checkpoint, Ristanto and the Malaysian tour guide were taken to an interview room by a senior station inspector for a brief interview.

After the interview, Ristanto informed the Malaysian tour guide and the tourists that the inspector had asked him for a bribe and that he had paid it, which was untrue.

Ristanto then signed a letter which alleged that the inspector had asked for a $2,000 bribe and that he had handed over $1,500 to the inspector. This was done despite Ristanto being fully aware that the allegation was untrue.

Court documents revealed that the Malaysian tour guide informed her company which then alerted the manager of the local tour agency that was supposed to receive the group in Singapore.

The manager then reported the matter to CPIB, which conducted extensive investigations.

Ristanto was charged with knowingly giving false information relating to the commission of an offence punishable under section 28(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 241.

Any person convicted of knowingly giving false or misleading information relating to corruption offences can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to one year, or both.

CPIB said it will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any persons involved in such acts.

It added: "False allegations of corruption against public officers unfairly undermine their integrity and can erode public trust in the public service."

Members of the public who wish to make reports of corruption can visit or write to the CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru or the Corruption Reporting & Heritage Centre at 247 Whitley Road.

Alternatively, they can call the Duty Officer at 1800-376-0000, lodge an e-Complaint at www.cpib.gov.sg/e-complaint or send an e-mail to report@cpib.gov.sg.