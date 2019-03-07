Tourism industry must do more to collaborate

It is time to break down the silos in the tourism industry.

In the face of rising business costs, labour scarcity, digital disruption and increasing competition for tourist dollars, individual sectors can no longer afford to go it alone.

That was the message at the inaugural SG Tourism Leaders Forum yesterday, which brought together industry members as well as eight leaders of associations that represent areas such as hospitality, retail and food and beverage.

Mr Wong Soon-Hwa, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association's Singapore Chapter, which organised the forum, noted that associations exist to serve their members and as a result, "sometimes we tend to work in silos".

"The tourism industry is a huge ecosystem and it requires the alignment of all players to make it vibrant and sustainable," he said in a speech at the NTUC Centre.

The particular forum, which featured panel discussions with association representatives and industry leaders, was a first for some.

"This means that we have not done enough in the past to come together", said Mr Wong.

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, assistant director-general of the National Trades Union Congress and supervising lead of its Hospitality and Consumer Business Cluster, said "the hard reality is that costs will keep going up", and cost wastage is one area that must be looked at.

"In Singapore we have too many heads, too many organisations and too many schemes from the Government," he said, adding that the organisation of resources is key.

This year's Great Singapore Sale, which will be revamped and made shorter, was cited as one example of industry collaboration.

The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), which organises the event, has partnered the Restaurant Association of Singapore and One Kampong Gelam among others to cross-promote the event and include more experiences when it kicks off in June.

SRA executive director Rose Tong acknowledged criticism the event has lost its lustre.

But instead of letting the 25-year-old event die, the SRA decided to refresh it with some support, she said.