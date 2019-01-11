TP launches engineering scholarship

Applying for a scholarship at Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is probably one of the best decision that aerospace engineering student Shanmugam Surya has made so far.

Mr Shanmugam, who was awarded the poly's freshmen scholarship in his first year in 2016, said it made him more mature and responsible.

Now in his final year, the 21-year-old told The New Paper: "I am not just accountable to myself but also to the school, so I am more motivated to do well. I have no regrets and recommend anyone who is eligible to apply for a scholarship."

More students in TP's School of Engineering can do that as the poly is launching an engineering scholarship, in line with the national drive to expand the talent pool of engineers.

The bond-free three-year scholarship is awarded to first-year full-time engineering students who have outstanding academic results, good co-curricular activity achievements, and display leadership qualities in their first semester in TP.

Scholars will receive $3,000 for each academic year and have the opportunity to take part in the Temasek Leadership Programme and an overseas experience programme in their second or final year.

Mr Shanmugam said his scholarship allowed him to visit the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the US.

Being a scholar does have its challenges, he said. "It can be stressful because there is a lot of pressure as a scholar."

He recalled a difficult experience in 2017 when he led a team of seven TP students at the Singapore Space Challenge.

"The competition period lasted six to eight months, and as leader, I had a lot on my plate. At the same time, I had to stay up till 5am to study for exams."

Mr Shanmugam ended up acing his exam and maintained his perfect grade point average of 4.0.

FYI

WHAT Beyond '0' Level Seminar

WHENTomorrow, 9am (School of Applied Science and School of Informatics & IT); 11am (School of Business and School of Humanities & Social Sciences); 2pm (School of Engineering and School of Design)

WHO Students receiving O-level results this year and parents

WHERE Temasek Polytechnic Auditorium 1 and 2

ENTRY Free

REGISTER Online at www.tp.edu.sg/beyondolevel

For inquiries, call 6780-6027 or e-mail outreach@tp.edu.sg