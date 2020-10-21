TraceTogether check-ins a must at popular venues by end of year

The TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory at venues such as restaurants, workplaces, schools and shopping malls by the end of this year.

By the end of December, checking in with the TraceTogether app or token will be mandatory at venues such as restaurants, workplaces, schools and shopping malls as Singapore prepares for phase three of its reopening.

This means no one will be able to gain entry to these places by scanning SafeEntry QR codes with their phone cameras, or through the SingPass mobile app or bar codes on their NRIC.

SafeEntry, the nation's digital check-in system, is now mandated at all these places.

They must instead use either the TraceTogether app or token.

The app includes a function for scanning SafeEntry QR codes, while the tokens have a QR code with a similar function.

Mandatory use of TraceTogether will start on Oct 26 at cinemas.

During a virtual press conference yesterday, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 said the measure aims to get at least 70 per cent of Singapore's population on the TraceTogether programme, a contact-tracing technology making it easier to detect people who had been in close proximity with Covid-19 patients.

Having a 70 per cent usage rate is one of the conditions that has to be met for Singapore to enter phase three, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force.

HIGHER

"When we have both a higher take-up rate of TT (TraceTogether) and wider deployment of TT-only SafeEntry... and community transmission throughout this period remains low, then there is a good chance of us entering phase three... by the end of the year," the minister said.

Other venues with mandatory TraceTogether check-in will include live performances, business events and places of worship with more than 100 people, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

Mr Wong noted only about 2.5 million or 45 per cent of the population is currently using the TraceTogether app or token.

"We would like that to be higher, for TraceTogether to be effective," he said, adding that distribution of tokens will be further expanded before they become mandatory.

The tokens are being distributed at 38 community centres (CCs). By the end of next month, TraceTogether tokens will be available at all 108 CCs islandwide.