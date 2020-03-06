Track fault leads to train service disruption on North-South Line

The crowd at the platform of Yishun MRT station at about 7.40am yesterday.

Commuters on the North-South Line (NSL) were hit by significant delays yesterday morning due to a track fault.

SMRT chief communications officer Margaret Teo said: "At about 6am... a track point fault occurred between Ang Mo Kio and Yio Chu Kang stations..."

Trains travelled at slower speeds along the affected stretch as a precautionary measure, she said.

Passengers were advised to expect a 15-20 minute delay to train services from Bishan to Yio Chu Kang stations.

Free regular bus services were provided between Bishan and Yishun MRT stations.

Normal train services resumed at 9am.

Ms Say Noy, 65, who was on her way to Choa Chu Kang from Toa Payoh, changed her route.

She said: "I alighted at Bishan to take the Circle Line to Botanic Gardens, before transferring to the Downtown Line for the train to Bukit Panjang. I had to take a bus after that."

Other passengers said on Facebook that southbound services on the NSL were also affected.

SMRT apologised for the disruption.