Traffic cops reward good drivers during road safety drive

A motorcyclist was caught by surprise when he was pulled over by a traffic police officer while making his way home, and was instead praised for donning his protective riding gear and gifted with a Covid-19 care package for being a great safety role model for the motorcycle community. The Singapore Road Safety Council promotes the importance of road safety with...

Exemplary motorists who are spotted by the traffic police driving safely or performing acts of courtesy on the road will be given a Covid-19 care pack, as part of a month-long road safety campaign.

The theme of the campaign, which ends on June 27, is Road Safety for All. Along with the Spot the Safe Motorist programme that rewards good motorists, the campaign will focus on raising awareness of running red lights and speeding offences.

The campaign was launched last Friday by the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) and the traffic police, with support from the Land Transport Authority, Ministry of Education, People’s Association and Automobile Association of Singapore.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim was the guest of honour at the virtual launch.

He said: “The Singapore Road Safety Council and Traffic Police will launch the Spot the Safe Motorist programme to encourage motorists to be alert and courteous while driving. Traffic Police patrol officers will stop motorists who exhibit good driving behaviours – not to give them a ticket, but to reward them with a Covid-19 care pack.”

The care pack includes a small pouch, pack of antiseptic wet wipes, travel-size hand sanitiser, bottle of pocket hand sanitiser, a reusable face mask and a road safety brochure.

Two road safety videos highlighting the consequences of running a red light and speeding will be aired on national television, as well as SRSC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

SRSC chairman Bernard Tay said: “We should always remember that the road is a common space shared by various road users. Remaining gracious on the roads and driving with the correct driving behaviours can ensure that everyone will return home safely to their loved ones.

“We hope that the initiatives unveiled at the Singapore Road Safety Month 2021 will encourage all road users to do their part in making our roads even safer.” - THE STRAITS TIMES