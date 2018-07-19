Traffic Police to use BMW cars for patrol duties from next year

Police have confirmed that Traffic Police will get a new fleet of BMW cars next year.

The Traffic Police will be rolling out a new fleet of BMW cars to replace the old vehicles.

Pictures of the car model were leaked online this week. The series of four photos shows what appears to be a BMW 3-series in a police facility, equipped with blinkers and other gear.

The car in the photos appears to be only for show and did not have a licence plate.

It is unclear who took the photos or which police facility they were taken at, but car dealer Bavarian Marques is believed to have been the first to upload the photos on its Facebook page on Monday, after claiming the photos were circulated via WhatsApp.

Following queries from The New Paper on Tuesday, a police spokesman confirmed yesterday that the cars were part of their new fleet, but that they were planning to release them only next year.

"The Traffic Police procures new expressway patrol cars periodically as part of its vehicle replacement programme, as well as to enhance its operational capabilities and effectiveness," said the spokesman.

"These new expressway patrol cars will replace the older models and should be ready for patrol duties by early 2019."

The Traffic Police had previously used BMWs in the 1980s and 1990s, but these were later replaced by other cars, such as the Subaru WRX.