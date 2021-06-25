Traffic Police videos aim to encourage road safety

(From left) Senior Staff Sergeant Lee Yong Kang, Station Inspector Fadli Shaifuddin, and Station Inspector Adrian Lim are part of the First Responder video series launched by Traffic Police.

He was riding his motorcycle when he got into an accident involving a reckless motorist. He landed in hospital with a broken leg.

That was in 2009, and three years later, Mr Fadli Shaifuddin joined the Singapore Traffic Police (TP), and one of his aims was to educate motorists about road safety and preventing accidents like his from happening again.

Today, Station Inspector Fadli, 33, is one of three officers participating in the First Responder video series recently launched by TP as part of its Use Your RoadSense campaign, which is aimed at encouraging more responsible road behaviour.

The other two officers featured are Station Inspector Adrian Lim, 35, and Senior Staff Sergeant Lee Yong Kang, 33.

Last year, there were 82 fatal road accident cases, of which 13 were caused by drink-driving. There were seven fatal drink-driving accidents in 2019. There was also a rise in speeding-related accidents, from 735 cases in 2019 to 758 last year.

The first video featuring Station Insp Fadli went live on May 27 via the campaign's Facebook page, and the final video is slated for release today.

As a first responder, Station Insp Fadli often sees drink-driving or speeding-related accidents during his patrols.

He recalled his first time witnessing the aftermath of a fatal road accident in 2012 that involved a car and a pedestrian.

A 70-year-old man was already lying unconscious on the ground when he arrived at the scene.

Station Insp Fadli said: "I remember the shock... but I knew I had to be composed and put my emotions aside so that I could do my job, which includes managing the crowd and gathering details for investigation."

Station Insp Lim, a senior investigative officer with the Fatal Accident Investigation Team, said the toughest part of his job is talking to a family of a dead victim.

He said: "We have to do it face to face and find a way to break the news gently...And we have to be professional."

Senior Staff Sgt Lee, a road safety officer, said community education and engagement are just as important as enforcement.

"When we see motorists become more careful and gracious after we talk to them, it makes our job more meaningful," he said.

The officers urge motorists to be more vigilant and less complacent, "before it is too late".

"It's better for you to slow down and lose a few seconds, rather than live a life of regret. There is no turning back time once an accident happens," said Station Insp Lim.