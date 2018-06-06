Trailer bursts into flames on PIE, no injuries

A trailer burst into flames on the Pan-Island Expressway yesterday, resulting in a build-up of traffic along a 3.5km stretch for more than an hour. No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred near the Paya Lebar exit. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11am, said the fire involved the tyre of the trailer. SCDF officers extinguished the fire using two compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet, The Straits Times reported.