Train services halted after commuter climbs onto track

Train services between Ang Mo Kio MRT station and Yishun MRT station were halted in both directions for about 25 minutes after a commuter was spotted walking along the track at Yio Chu Kang MRT station yesterday.

In a Facebook post on the incident, SMRT said a female commuter at Yio Chu Kang MRT station had climbed over the half-height platform screen door and got onto the track.

"Commuters on the platform activated the emergency stop plunger and our staff immediately responded on site," SMRT said.

Traction power was turned off, and the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were activated, it added.

CALL FOR ASSISTANCE

The police and SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 1.55pm.

Said the SCDF: "A paramedic assessed a person. The person was not taken to hospital."

The police said the commuter was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

She was also arrested for criminal trespass.

Investigations are ongoing.

SMRT said free bus services between Ang Mo Kio MRT station and Yishun MRT station were provided.

Train services resumed at about 2.20pm after the police escorted the uninjured commuter out of the tracks.

SMRT said they are helping the police in their investigations.