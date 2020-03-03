Training support to benefit aviation workers

(Centre, from left) Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad (in light blue), NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (in red) and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat (in blue) visiting Sats staff.

Unionised companies in the aviation sector will be able to tap an additional $500,000 in National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) funding to send their workers for training.

This is on top of the $4 billion support package the Government announced in the Budget last month to help firms affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The package, which aims to provide job and cash-flow support to help companies retain and retrain workers across all affected industries, will see more than 8,000 workers in the aviation sector benefit from training and support initiatives.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng, who visited the facilities of airport and food services provider Sats at the Changi Airfreight Centre yesterday, said the package covers workers across the board - be it executives, pilots, cabin crew or service staff.

Several organisations involved in rolling out training programmes yesterday provided specifics of how companies and workers will be supported.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will provide air transport companies with three months worth of enhanced training support.

SSG will be partnering Sats Academy to conduct about 50 training programmes that include skills such as handling dangerous goods and serving passengers with disabilities.

Workforce Singapore (WSG) has enhanced a Place-and-Train Programme for air transport coordinators. Eligible employers will receive salary support of up to six months to reskill rank-and-file workers.

"Through the enhanced package, affected companies will receive additional relief measures when they send their workers for retraining and reskilling, to prepare for when business demands return," SSG, WSG, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the NTUC Aerospace and Aviation Cluster said in a joint statement.

Sats chief human capital officer Lilian Tan: "This enhanced training support package will help Sats accelerate training opportunities for our people now, while aviation volumes are lower. This way, our people will be well-prepared to drive the execution of our transformation plans once the economy rebounds from the effects of the virus."